The Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly says she is "frustrated" by the delay to the investigation of the force's Chief Constable, who is accused of sexual offences.

Will Kerr, who joined the force in December 2022, was suspended on 26 July but it has been revealed that jurisdictional issues led to delays in his suspension.

Alison Hernandez first referred the allegation made against Chief Constable Will Kerr to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) on 23 March of this year.

Almost a month later, on 20 April, the IOPC closed the referral, saying that it did not consider that it had jurisdiction over the issue.

On 19 July, after new information came to light, the IOPC told the Commissioner it had reviewed its position. It asked her to consider resubmitting the referral.

Five days later, on 24 July, the Commissioner suspended Chief Cons Kerr, who “strenuously denies” the allegations, and re-referred the matter to the IOPC, which oversees complaints made against police forces in England and Wales. The IOPC accepted the second referral.

Commissioner Hernandez will today, 28 July, explain this process to a meeting of the Police and Crime Panel which scrutinises her decisions.

She said: “My decision-making process regarding suspension has been hampered by a distinct lack of clarity regarding which body was responsible for overseeing a complaint of this nature.

“Coupled with that I have been frustrated by the fact I have yet to be presented with any evidence to support the case made against Mr Kerr.

"There are lessons here for UK Policing. Police and Crime Commissioners are the appropriate body to make hugely significant decisions in this area, they must be provided with sufficient information to inform these decisions and investigatory bodies should be absolutely clear about their remits and jurisdictions.

“The delays caused in this case are less than ideal for all concerned. I hope now that all agencies will move swiftly to bring this case to a resolution.”

The public panel meeting starts at 10.30am.