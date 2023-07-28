'Predatory' behaviour and sexual harassment common in Bristol as stats revealed

A recent survey has revealed 38% of women feel sexual harassment is an issue in Bristol.

Data from the Bristol Quality of Life survey 2022/2023 indicates on average 38% of women feel that “sexual harassment is an issue in Bristol” compared to 31% of men.

After a previous report found 100% of women in Bristol have experienced sexual harassment in some form, Bristol City Council launched a 'Bristol Nights' campaign to to tackle this type of harassment head on.

The project offers training to 1,000 night-time economy workers in dealing with incidents of sexual harassment. This introductory training has been specially designed in collaboration with the night-time economy and Violence Against Woman and Girls agencies from Avon and Somerset Police and delivered in partnership with Bristol City Centre BID.

The training supports venue staff to implement a zero-tolerance approach in Bristol, while also promoting the need for anyone witnessing any unwanted behaviour in the city’s night-time economy to immediately call it out to staff.

The project also includes a limited bursary for low-income and freelance night-time workers to be able to undertake the training. Night-time workers and businesses can sign up now to take part in training sessions throughout March.

The campaign from Bristol City Council utilises £282,000 to improve women’s safety, following a successful bid for the Home Office’s Safety of Women at Night Fund.

Carly Heath, Bristol Night-Time Economy Advisor, said: “Improving the safety of women at night is vital, and a challenge which cannot be achieved without allies throughout the city.

"Following a two-month research phase involving a range of Bristol audiences, this project will seek to improve public understanding of what constitutes harassment and how often it happens.

"We know that many crimes against women at night go unreported but are widely witnessed. This campaign invites bystanders to call out bad behaviour while empowering those working in the night-time economy to recognise and execute a zero-tolerance response to harassment in their venues and workplaces."

One woman told ITV News West Country she's experienced issues "many, many times" since moving to Bristol in 1993.

"Various men thought you were out especially for this in the 90s, like that’s why you left the house," she said.

"Many predators you would see out years later doing the same over and over to younger women."