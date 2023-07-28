Teenage moped rider taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Cornwall

A teenage girl had to be taken to hospital after being hurt in a hit-and-run in Cornwall.

The girl was riding her moped when she was hit by a vehicle - which is believed to be a green box-style van - on the B3266 between Boscastle and Camelford.

The incident happened near to the junction with Trevalga Road shortly before 9.10pm on Tuesday 25 July.

The moped rider, a teenage girl, was injured and taken to Derriford Hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and looking for the van driver.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from any driver who may have captured the incident on dashcam.

If you can assist with police enquiries please contact police online or telephone 101, quoting log number 995 of 25/07/23.