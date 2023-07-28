Tributes have been paid to a "loving father, brother and son" who died in a crash on an A road in North Devon.

Leighton Curtis was driving along the A377 near Chumleigh when he crashed by Leigh Cross at around 4.25pm on Saturday 15 July.

The 26-year-old, from Exeter, died at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said in a statement: "He was a loving father, loving brother and loving son who will be deeply missed.

“All the family are devastated and need time to grieve.”

They have asked for privacy so they can come to terms with the their loss.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

The force has asked that anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of it should get in touch via their website here or by calling 101 quoting log 620 of 15/7/23.