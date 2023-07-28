A war memorial in Penzance has been damaged in the middle of the night and a part of a statue stolen.

Police received reports of criminal damage after the rifle held by a stone soldier in Morrab Gardens was removed from the memorial between 2am and 3am on Wednesday 26 July.

Officers are still carrying out enquiries but are now appealing for information from the public.

Anyone who feels they may be able to help the force with their enquiries or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

Those who can help are being urged to call 101 or report it online via the force's website by quoting 50230205924.