Woman who was a firefighter in WW2 celebrates 100th birthday with fire crew

A former firefighter who tackled blazes in Gloucester during the Second World War has celebrated her 100th birthday by meeting a current fire crew.

Dorothy was joined by members of Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, who let her examine their clothing and equipment, including trying on a helmet and exploring their fire truck.

Dorothy met with those following in her footsteps in Gloucester for her special birthday. Credit: Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

Dorothy - or Dot - spoke to them about her experiences of being a firefighter and how she became the youngest ever recruit for the National Fire Service based in Gloucester when she joined back in 1939.

The centenarian also posed for photos with members of the Gloucester South fire crew team, who had driven out to visit her.