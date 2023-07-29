Christian painter refused to work for gay couple in Bristol because of 'guidelines from church'

Josh (left) pictured with his partner George (right)

A couple from Bristol say they're shocked after a tradesman refused to carry out a paint job in their home because of 'recommended guidelines' from their church.

After deciding to re-paint Josh and George found a painter online to carry out the work.

Having invited the painter to their home to get a quote, Josh says it wasn't until he took them to the couple's bedroom where they were looking to re-paint that he first thought the trader took issue to their sexuality.

Josh said: "Throughout the interaction there was no animosity, awkwardness or uncomfortableness - it was all normal.

"But it was when we were in the master bedroom when they asked me if my partner was in, and I replied that 'no he's not' that I first thought something was wrong.

Josh later received a message from the painter saying that due to being a 'practicing Christian' they couldn't work for the couple because of 'recommended guidelines' from their church.

Josh received this message from the painter shortly after the consultation.

Josh added: "I was just gobsmacked and quickly sent a screenshot to George".

Speaking about the ordeal Josh's partner George went on to say: "As much as we should know better in a way that these things still do happen, nothing like this has ever happened to us before and we were just genuinely so shocked"

"We were just so upset - why couldn't they have even just lied to us about why they couldn't do the work.

"Lots of people have said 'oh were you asking to have a pride flag painted' but no we just wanted a normal boring paint job - it was nothing to do with our sexuality."

The couple have since filed a complaint with the trading website.