A historic 19th century bathhouse in Bristol may be renovated and brought back into use under new plans.

Jacob's Wells Baths opened in 1889 in Hotwells following a series of cholera outbreaks, providing bathing and swimming facilities for the city's poor, before shutting in the 1970s.

Shortly afterwards, the site was awarded a Grade II listing and was then converted into a dance centre and brought back into life in 1984. It remained in constant use until 2016, when it closed again.

Since then the dilapidated site has sat empty, but there are now hopes it could be restored.

At the beginning of 2023, Bristol City Council said it could no longer afford the baths upkeep. This led to a community campaign being launched, which attracted support from local councillors and the Hotwells and Cliftonwood Community Adssoication, as well as high-profile endorsement from actor Miriam Margolyes.

Now, the council has granted Bristol-based charity, Trinity Community Arts, a 35-year community asset transfer (CAT), allowing them to manage and restore the site.

The CAT is a subject to a satisfactory business plan but follows extensive discussions and consideration of proposals from both Trinity and Bristol Historic Buildings.

Fidel Meraz, Trustee from Trinity said; "We are deeply grateful to the local community and the Council for backing Trinity Community Arts' proposal for Jacob's Wells Baths.

"Whilst we still have some distance to travel, this marks the first step in the preservation and restoration of Jacob's Wells Baths. This is a building that not only holds immense architectural significance but also provides space to facilitate enhanced access to essential services and support for the community.

"Bringing this vital building back into use will create a nurturing environment where individuals can find a sense of belonging and empowerment in overcoming the challenges they face. There has never been a more important time for projects like this."

Emma Harvey, CEO Trinity added: “We’re pleased that we can adopt an approach which helps not only to restore this building for the community but most importantly keeps the building in public ownership.”

Trinity will also receive a six-month occupational license during the transfer phase, to enable it to carry a series of specialist surveys, funded by the Bristol-based Nisbet Trust. The team will work along with conservation and historic asset preservation professionals, led by Greenwood Projects.

'We can't wait to fill Jacob's Wells Baths with people, music and laughter'

Rachel McNally, Chair of Hotwells and Cliftonwood Community Association said: "We are delighted that the Council listened to local people and everyone who campaigned to save Jacobs Wells Baths for community use.

"We can't wait to fill Jacob's Wells Baths with people, art, performance, music, laughter and friendship for years to come."

Trinity must submit a business plan and evidence by 13 September 2023, with a final decision expected the following month.