Drivers travelling along the M5 in Devon have been forced to 'swerve' around items of clothing sprawled across the busy motorway.

The incident took place at around 1pm on July 29 between Exeter and Cullompton.

Items including clothing, a sleeping bag and a backpack have been pictured on the motorway after a roof rack seemingly failed.

An eyewitness claims the owners pulled over on the hard shoulder as they looked upon their scattered belongings.

Credit: BPM Media

The witness said: "Someone's bags are all over the M5 because the roof rack failed. They pulled over in the hard shoulder and it looked as if their roof rack had failed.

"Cars slowed and swerved around the luggage. I wondered what it was at first!

"They were out of the car looking back at their stuff. It was over three different lanes too.

"I hope they weren't going to the airport."