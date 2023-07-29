Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in Plymouth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Plymouth.

Officers were called to a property on Ilbert Street in Stonehouse at around 4.15pm today (Saturday 29th July), following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police says units forced entry to the house and emergency first aid was given but a woman in her 50s was confirmed dead at the scene.

The force adds that her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A man in his 20s from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into police custody.

Force Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said:

“The deceased and the suspect are believed to be known to each other and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk associated with this incident and we are not seeking anyone else.

“There is a scene guard in place outside the address and officers will remain there over the coming days whilst initial enquiries as part of our investigation are carried out.”