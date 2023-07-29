More than 30 vehicles have been damaged overnight by a group of young boys in South Cerney sparking a police probe for witnesses.

Wiltshire Police received a report at around 11.50pm of a group of three males kicking wing mirrors, knocking on doors and ringing doorbells.

They were dressed in black clothing and were wearing a hooded top which covered their heads but they ran from the area after being challenged by a member of the public.

Officers say that at least 31 vehicles had been damaged and they are looking to speak to anyone who believes they have been a victim.

They are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at the time or has relevant ring doorbell or CCTV footage to come forward and contact them online quoting incident number 19 of 29 July.