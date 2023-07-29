A dog who was stolen from his kennel has now been reunited with his owner.

Wessex, a golden cocker spaniel, was taken from an address in the Hilfield area north of Dorchester at around 12.15am on 27 July.

He was found by members of the public running loose on the A35 between the Baker’s Arms roundabout and Bere Regis on the morning of 28 July.

Wessex was described as being "wet, cold and scared" and covered in foliage before he was dried off and checked by a vet before being taken home to be reunited with his owner, Jackie.

Police Constable Sebastian Haggett, of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, said: “Firstly, may I thank the members of the public that have helped get Wessex home. We continue to investigate this matter and take dog theft very seriously.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the A35 on the morning of Friday 28 July 2023 to please get in contact."

Jackie, the owner of Wessex, said: “If anybody knows anything please come forward and tell the police. I am so glad to have my boy back. I am so thankful to Dorset Police and all the members of the public who have supported us and made this happen.”

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 101 and quoting occurrence number 55230117386.