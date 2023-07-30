A search is underway for a driver who failed to stop after a cyclist was knocked off and injured in Swindon.

The incident happened around 3pm when the cyclist was crossing a zebra crossing at the Orbital Shopping Centre.

The woman, aged in her 20s, suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as small and cream-coloured.

Officers from Wiltshire Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting reference 54230079060.