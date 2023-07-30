Five Devon and Cornwall Police officers have been assaulted in what has been described as one of the force's 'busiest' shifts.

In a post online, Inspector Joey Lester shared details of incidents the force faced overnight across Exeter, North and West Devon.

During the shift, police made 15 arrests, saved a woman's life and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) located a teenage boy who was lost in Exmouth.

Insp Joey Lester branded the shift as 'one of the busiest shifts' officers have experienced in the last few weeks.

Sharing details from the evening on Twitter, she wrote: "A busy shift in Exeter area and N and W Devon with 15 arrests, five officers assaulted and multiple serious incidents! PCs performed CPR and saved the females life.

"We arrested high-risk offender for domestic abuse and one for being wanted on warrant. NPAS located a teenage boy lost in Exmouth."

The post was met with comments of praise for the force, with the Inspector adding how proud she is of the officers involved.

She finished: "Thank you for your kind words! I’m so proud of the officers tonight that dealt with all the critical incidents in our area. It was one of the busiest shifts we have had over the last few weeks. The word limit on Twitter didn’t do the shift justice."