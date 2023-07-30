A large tanker overturned spilling milk onto an A-road in Somerset.

The incident occurred at the Southfields roundabout on the A358 at around 11.30pm on July 29.

The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency teams attended to the incident and a recovery team worked to get the tanker upright again. Avon and Somerset Roads Policing and Road Safety Teams reported that there were no injuries.

Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Ilminster attended the incident and were involved with assisting with the containment of milk that has spilled from an overturned milk tanker."The team used specialist equipment to stem the leak and stop the milk from entering drains."

The spokesperson added that an environmental protection unit also attended the scene to assist with the containment, as well as another milk tanker to decant the remaining milk into.