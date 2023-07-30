Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report here.

Members of Devon's growing Indian community are preparing to mark the harvest festival of Onam.

They kicked off the celebrations with a day of cricket, players from Exeter and Plymouth going head-to-head despite wet conditions.

Mikhayal Sebastian, from the Plymouth team, said: "Cricket is the most watched, most played sport over there, it's one of the biggest sporting industries.

"Keralans are pretty proud of our origins, our culture. We love it, we love to be called Keralans or Mayalayans. Most of our population are expats, pretty much everywhere you can find a Malayali, everywhere in every corner of the world.

"We Indians are a good size over here now. When I came here, we were very small community. But over the past two years, it's grown and we have been welcomed by people."

Mikhayal has live in Plymouth for about two years. Credit: ITV News

Vinu Chandran, from the Exeter Society, said cultural and sporting events are very important to help people feel at home.

"Wherever you live, you want to have some of your heritage from your country," he said.

"England overall accepts all communities."