Officers are growing concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable teenager who has gone missing from Gloucester.

Ben, 18, was last seen leaving a property in Brunswick Square at around 11pm yesterday (Saturday 29 July).

He is described as being white, 6ft tall, and of a slim build. Ben has mousy brown hair and was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a grey jacket and white trainers.

Officers believe that he could be using public transport and could be riding a bus around the county. He may also be sleeping in a doorway if he cannot find anywhere to stay.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gloucestershire Police on 101, quoting incident number 539 of 29 July.