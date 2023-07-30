Two men have been arrested after a person was found dead in a property in Kingskerwell.

Police say the death is currently being treated as unexplained with officers from Devon and Cornwall Police remaining at the property.

The men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, were arrested in connection with investigation.

One man is from the Totnes area and the other is from the Kingskerswell area and both remain in police custody at this time.

Force Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “Efforts are being made to locate and inform next of kin.

“Specialist officers are pursuing enquiries as quickly as possible.”