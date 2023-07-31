More than 1,800 drivers were caught speeding in just six hours in south Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police has issued a plea for motorists to slow down on a 40mph stretch of the A380 Torbay Link Road after carrying out a speed detection operation there.

During the sessions, which took place on six occasions over a two-week period:

1,821 drivers were detected travelling over the speed limit

126 drivers were detected travelling at speeds over 60mph

The top speed recorded was 75mph

Between 2018 and 2022, there have been nine serious collisions and 30 collisions on the A380 between Edginswell and Tweenaway Cross.

This has prompted a safety warning from Adrian Leisk, the head of road safety for Devon and Cornwall Police.

He said: "The vast majority of the motoring public in Devon and Cornwall are sensible, safe and mindful drivers.

"Sadly, there is clearly a significant problem on this section and these numbers are far too high for such a busy road.

"This is particularly concerning given that emergency services have attended nine serious collisions here in the past few years.

"Travelling too fast not only gives you less time to react, but also significantly increases the likelihood of sustaining fatal or serious injuries in the event of a crash.

“Please heed this advice that our Speed Detection Team will be making regular visits to this section over the coming weeks to focus awareness around the posted speed limit."