Watch Marina Jenkins' report

A woman from Bristol who experienced domestic abuse has become a Samaritans volunteer to support others who are experiencing something similar.

Joanne Lewis, who is also a primary school headteacher, said while she was suffering in her marriage, she could not find the help she needed to escape it.

Years on, Joanne says she wants to shine a light on the increasing pressure the nationwide charity faces.

In 2022, volunteers answered more than 265,000 calls via the helpline in the South West.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch

"I was in a very long, traumatic, abusive marriage that had lasted for a long time", Joanna told ITV News.

"I felt like I didn't have anyone to talk to about that. I'm out of that situation, and when I got myself out into a good place, I wanted to do that for other people.

"I chose Samaritans because we reach everybody regardless of age, race, religion, whoever you are. We support as many people as we can."

Chad Varah, founder of Samaritans, answered the first call in 1953. Credit: Samaritans

In 1953, charity founder Chad Varah answered the very first call and the Samaritans helpline was established.

The Samaritans is now celebrating its 70th anniversary, and the Bristol branch director, Susheel Chumber, said demand is on the rise.

Susheel said: "We're getting 400 calls a day nationally in reference to the cost of living. The pandemic has really hit people. It's emphasised their problems.

"There are certain categories of people who suffer more from suicidal thoughts.

"We've going around to some of the local barbers and tattooists focusing on male mental health but also out into other parts of the community where there's socio-economic issues."

Samaritans volunteers also do huge amount of community outreach work - in schools, universities, prisons and local charities.

To mark the 70th anniversary, volunteers completed 70 hours of community work.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Bristol, councillor Paula O'Rourke, said a heartfelt thanks to the city's volunteers.

She said: "I'm very humbled to meet people like this today because I turn up in my smart robes but I'm not the person who gives hours and hours of their time. So we have a lot to be grateful for."

Last year, the 200 volunteers in Bristol took 23,000 calls and answered more than 3,500 emails.