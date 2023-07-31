A teenager accused of stabbing a teacher in a school corridor in Gloucestershire now faces a more serious charge, a court has been told.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified due to his age, is now charged with section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Jamie Sansom.

Mr Sansom suffered a single stab wound at Tewkesbury Academy in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on July 10.

During a brief hearing at Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court in Cheltenham on Monday, the boy pleaded not guilty to the new charge, which replaces a previous allegation of attempted wounding with intent.

At a previous hearing, he admitted having a blade.

James McKenna, defending, did not apply for bail and opposed attempts by the prosecution to have the case sent to the crown court due to the seriousness of the allegations.

District Judge Nicholas Wattam said the case should remain in the youth court and remanded the defendant into custody to await trial.

He fixed a case management hearing for August 18.