Bristol crowned 'chippy capital' of the UK

Bristol has been named the fish and chips capital of the UK.

The city is the catch of the day when it comes to the popular takeaway, according to new research by Betway.

Bristol earned a score of 60.6 out of 80 against a number of factors including menu options, vegan alternatives, and social media attention, beating Nottingham and London who finished just behind.

Betway described Bristol as “the perfect place to enjoy a chippy with a picturesque view”.

But which ‘chippy’ was ranked the best in Bristol?

Mario’s Fish Bar in Kingswood was crowned the best receiving 4.8/5 stars from the judges.

Bristol’s ‘chippys’ were also noted for their 'Instagrammable' food across the 149 tasty chip shops.

The top 10 cities for fish and chips, according to the research from Betway, are: