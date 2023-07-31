Concerns are growing for the welfare of two teenage boys who were last seen in Taunton.

Police are appealing for information over the whereabouts of Aiden, 16 and Matthew, also 16 and are asking the public to call 999 if they see them.

Aiden was last seen on 28 July at around 11pm in the Castle Green area of Taunton.

He is white, approximately 6 ft 3 inc tall, of a slim build with brown hair which is short on the side.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and black trainers and grey joggers and a jumper. He was also carrying a backpack.

Police say he has links to Taunton and may be in the St Austell area of Cornwall.

"If you know where he is call 999 and quote reference 5223182407", an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

Matthew was also last seen in Taunton at around 11.30am on 29 July.

He is white, approximately 6 ft 2 inches tall, of a slim build with blue eyes and golden brown hair. He was last seen in a black tracksuit carrying a rucksack.

Police believe he may also have travelled to the St Austell area of Cornwall.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote reference 522318572.