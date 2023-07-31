A key road is closed both ways after a tractor overturned in Cornwall this morning (Monday 31 July).

The A3075 is shut in both directions, causing slow traffic from the A30 Chiverton Cross roundabout and Three Burrows, to the B3284 and Coldharbour.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix said in an update: "A3075 in both directions closed, slow traffic due to overturned tractor from A30 ( Chiverton Cross roundabout, Three Burrows) to the B3284 (Coldharbour)."

Updates to follow.