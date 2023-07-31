A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Plymouth.

Police were called to a property in Ilbert Street at around 4:15pm on Saturday 19 July following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

Officers forced entry into the address and emergency first aid was carried out. But 53-year-old Hazel Huggins had died at the scene.

Bradley Huggins, 24, of Ilbert Street in Plymouth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 31 July.

It is believed that they were known to each other.

In a statement, Hazel's family said: “Hazel was a bright shining light and loved by many. The family are grieving their loss and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”