A man in his 60's has died after a fire in central Truro, police said.

Police were contacted by Cornwall Fire and Rescue at around 5pm on Thursday 27 July whilst tackling a fire within a property on Enys Quay in Truro.

Roads were closed and residents were evacuated when the incident unfolded.

Whilst formal identification has yet to have taken place, the man is believed to be local and in his 60’s.

No one is being sought in connection with this incident and Police remain at the scene whilst enquiries continue into the cause of the fire.