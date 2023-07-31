Play Brightcove video

Watch CCTV released by police following the attack

A man in his 20s was hospitalised after being punched, kicked and stabbed at a car wash in South Gloucestershire.

As part of their investigation, police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to after the attack which happened on Two Mile Hill Road in Kingswood on 29 August last year.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was chased onto the forecourt of the car wash before being punched, kicked and stabbed several times, Avon and Somerset officers say.

He was then taken Southmead Hospital where he received treatment.

The offender has been described as white, in his 20s, of skinny build and with blonde hair.

Detective Constable Jamie Cunningham said: “The victim may have fully recovered from this attack but it has affected his confidence and we’re keen to catch the man responsible.

“We’ve been carrying out a number of enquiries since the incident took place last August Bank Holiday, including a forensic examination of the victim’s clothing.

“We’re now in a position to release CCTV of a man we want to speak to in connection with the attack.

“We appreciate the footage we’re releasing isn’t clear but we’re hoping someone might still recognise the man in it and tell us who he is.

"If you can help, please phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222208478."