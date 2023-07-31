A man has been rescued after he was spotted clinging to a cliff in Cornwall.

Coastguard rescue teams were called to the incident at Gunwalloe Cove near Mullion at around 11:50am on Saturday 29 July.

Mullion Coastguard Rescue Team and Porthoustock Coastguard Rescue Team arrived at the scene after being alerted by the RNLI.

A rope rescue was carried out and the man was eventually brought back to safety.

In statement online, a spokesperson for Mullion Coastguard Rescue Team wrote: "Team paged at 11:50am yesterday to reports of a man clinging to the side of a cliff at Gunwalloe Cove, Mullion.

"Once on scene the team quickly assessed and set-up rope rescue equipment for a clifftop recovery. The casualty was swiftly recovered and returned safely to the top of the cliff.

"Many thanks to the RNLI lifeguards for raising the alarm, and Porthoustock CRT for their attendance."

People are being reminded that if you see someone in trouble on the coast or at see, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.