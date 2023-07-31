The M48 motorway is closed in both directions due to a police incident near Chepstow.

A stretch of the road between junction two, for the A466 Wye Valley Link Road and Chepstow, and junction 23 of the M4 motorway, is shut.

According to the traffic monitoring website Inrix, motorists are coping well with the closure.

A map of the M48 closure Credit: Google Maps

The full Inrix log said: "M48 in both directions closed due to police incident from J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) to M4 J23. Traffic is coping well."

A National Highways Twitter account for the Severn Bridges also said: "The M48 is closed in both directions between Junction 2 Newhouse Roundabout and Junction 23 of the M4.

"This is for a Gwent Police led incident. Diversions are in place, which may cause congestion. The M48 Bridge remains open."

Updates to follow...