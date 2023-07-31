Play Brightcove video

Watch Richard Payne's report

A new train station has opened in Bristol for the first time in over a century.

The new £5.8 million Portway Park & Ride station, between Shirehampton and Avonmouth, connects the existing park and ride site with the Severn Beach railway line.

It is a single-platform station that will offer passengers half-hourly services between Bristol Temple Meads and Avonmouth, and an hourly service to Severn Beach.

The new station will complement the existing park-and-ride bus service and will be a useful extra transport option for the local community.

It also provides park-and-ride users from further afield a rail option to destinations along the Severn Beach line or for onward travel in the broader rail network from Bristol Temple Meads.

It will be the first station to open as part of the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority’s multi-million-pound MetroWest programme which is enhancing the local rail network.

This includes the opening of seven brand-new railway stations, re-opening train lines and enhancing cross-Bristol services.

Metro Mayor Dan Norris told ITV News West County: "We're investing £300 million over the next five years to make that happen and it's really important because we've got some big challenges.

"We've got the net zero target of 2030 that's very ambitious, we've got a lot of pollution, so there's lots of good reason why this is important.

"This is a great start but we want the next six too."

The transport secretary says it's all about giving people choice.

He said: "I think it's important to develop those services for people so that we can get more people using the rail network and give them better choices for how they travel to work and for leisure purposes."

Campaigners have also expressed their celebration after campaigning for the opening.

Carol Durrant, Friends of Suburban Bristol Railways said: "We've waited, this has been on our radar for over 20 years so it's amazing to actually see it happen.

"We're kind of thinking there will be a few more stations coming down the line so we'll have to get used to this. It will be really exciting to see how well used it is and I really look forward to seeing the statistics on that."