A stranger tried to 'grab and kiss' a 12-year-old girl whilst she was walking home in Swindon.

On July 24 around 5pm, the girl got off the number 10 bus on Bodiam Drive, Toothill, near Stratford Close before meeting briefly with her father and then continuing along Stratford Close.

She was then stopped by a man who tried to persuade her to enter his flat with him and has attempted to grab her and kiss her.

The girl managed to escape the situation uninjured.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and sexual assault of a child under 13.

He has been released on bail while our investigation continues.

LCI Mead from Wiltshire Police based in Swindon, said: “This was a very worrying incident and we understand the community concern that it may cause.

“Please rest assured that we are taking it incredibly seriously and are pursuing several lines of enquiry.

“We have arrested a man in connection with this incident and he has been bailed while our enquiries continue."