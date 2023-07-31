The Cheltenham man running more than 1500km for his mum after MND diagnosis

Play Brightcove video

A Cheltenham man, who has ran more than 1500km in a year, says he hopes to continue doing 'everything he can' to find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease after his mum's diagnosis with the condition.

Luke Robson and his family were told that his mum Jane had been diagnosed with MND in the summer of 2021.

Luke said: "I remember when my mum was diagnosed with MND and it's something you're never really prepared for. What do you say, there's nothing that can make it right."

Within days of receiving the news he made a decision that he wanted to try and fundraise and raise awareness of the condition after feeling "helpless, lost and confused."

He decided to undertake a challenge that would see him run 5km every day for 365 days, he has since raised more than £18,000 for the MND Association.

Luke Robson with his mum Jane Credit: Luke Robson

"When you put things into perspective, running 5km a day for a year isn’t really that much in comparison to what my mums done for me this past 28 years," he said.

"I needed to do some fundraising and I stumbled across this challenge i'm doing today."

His fundraising page has had donations by nearly 700 people and on July 31st he will be finishing his challenge by setting off on a half marathon from his home in Cheltenham.

He's thanked people for their donations and is grateful for the community who have supported him during the challenge.