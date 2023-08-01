A biker has been seriously injured in a crash with a lorry in Cornwall.

The incident happened on the B3274 near St Austell at around 7.45am on Tuesday 1 August.

The traffic monitoring site Inrix says that heaving traffic is building from the Roche turn off to the A391 Single Rose Roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the scene as the person riding the motorbike sustained serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene.

"The road has been closed in both directions and is likely to remain so for some time.

"Road users are advised to seek alternative routes. The incident is ongoing."