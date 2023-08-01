A five-year-old boy has died at a swimming pool in Cornwall.

Police and health and safety teams are investigating the death of Robin Caliskal at Atlantic Reach, a holiday resort and leisure club in Newquay.

Robin's parents Ferzane and Cemal Caliskal say they want to share their story with others to prevent similar tragedies.

The family, from Plymouth, had only arrived at the holiday park around an hour before Robin's tragic death.

The five-year-old helped his parents pitch their tent before going for a swim with them and his six-month-old baby brother Renas.

Cemal, 35, had been with Robin in the main pool while his wife and youngest son were in the baby pool.

Robin asked to join the rest of the family in the smaller pool but Robin got into trouble along the way.

Cemal says "low lighting' and "barriers" meant he did not notice immediately that his son was having difficulty.

Robin died less than a few hours into the family's holiday in Newquay. Credit: BPM Media/Cemal Caliskal

The parents allege there were no lifeguards at the pool. They estimate it took around 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive and it was sadly too late to save Robin.

Cemal, from Plymouth, said: "I want every parent to see this story, this can't happen again. We are suffering pain and we don't want any parents to have a similar feeling.

"We just wanted to share this to stop it happening again, to any other parents and any other children."

Describing little Robin, Cemal said he "loved hugs" and was a "very cute and clever" little boy.

"He was intelligent and his handwriting, he could write with both hands," he said. Robin adored his baby brother Renas and "would love to put him on his legs and rock him".

Devon and Cornwall Police is investigating the incident and is working with representatives from Cornwall Council Health and Safety, which is undertaking enquiries in relation to Robin's death.

Robin Caliskal, from Plymouth, died while on holiday in Newquay. Credit: BPM Media/Cemal Caliskal

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child at a holiday park in Newquay. Police were informed by the ambulance service that a five-year-old boy had drowned in a swimming pool within Atlantic Reach Holiday Park.

"The boy is from the Plymouth area and his next of kin are aware, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.

"Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police along with representatives from Cornwall Council Health and Safety are undertaking enquiries in relation to the circumstances surrounding this death."

In a statement, Atlantic Reach said: "We have closed our Leisure Club for the remainder of this evening. We do apologise for this short notice."

It later said the club opened as normal for gym access and classes on Tuesday 1 August but the indoor pool would remain closed until at least 12pm.

Atlantic Reach has been contacted for further comment.