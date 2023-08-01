Part of the A36 in Wiltshire is closed after a serious crash late last night (Monday 31 July).

The road is shut in both directions for police investigation work between Heytesbury and the junction with the A303 at Deptford.

According to Highways England, it will reopen around 1pm today (Tuesday 1 August).

Traffic monitoring website Inrix said: "A36 in both directions closed due to accident investigation work from Heytesbury (Heytesbury) to A303 (Deptford / Codford turn off, Deptford). Road has been closed since late last night."

Drivers in Heytesbury, Codford, Codford St Mary and Fisherton de la Mere are likely to be affected.

Map of the road closure

A map showing the extent of the A36 closure this morning (1 August) Credit: Google Maps

7.20pm - Inrix update

A36 in both directions closed due to accident investigation work from B3414 (Cotley Hill roundabout, Heytesbury) to A303 (Deptford / Codford turn off, Deptford). Road has been closed since late last night.

Updates to follow.