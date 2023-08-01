A man from Yate has been jailed after sexually abusing two children and raping a woman.

Craig Ogborne was handed a 21-year prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court on 28 July.

The two children he abused both spoke of lasting trauma caused by the attacks, including being unable to sleep while the woman he raped said she felt a deep sense of shame about what happened.

The 37-year-old was found guilty of six offences which happened in 2018 and 2019.

He was found guilty of two multiple rape charges against a woman, one count of raping a child, one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexually assaulting a child.

Along with his prison sentence, Ogborne was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a lifetime order for the sex offenders' register.

The judge also granted restraining orders against him, preventing him from contacting any of the victims.

In a statement, one of his child victims said: "I can't sleep properly at night because, when I close my eyes, I see him, I hear him and 'feel' him.

"My life has been affected badly. I cancel plans if I'm out with friends if I see someone who looks like him or is driving his vehicle. I have to get home."

The second child victim said: "I still stay awake until the early hours until I am tired enough to sleep. I know I am in a safe place but I don't feel safe when I wake up.

"I am scared to do most things because I didn't want to risk seeing him. I don't know how I am going to trust other people again."

The adult victim expressed her "deep sense of embarrassment and shame" over the incidents.

She said she found herself struggling to speak with friends and family, for fear they would find out what happened.

Speaking after the sentence, DS Tom Elliott said: "I want to commend all three victims for the courage and integrity they have shown in speaking out about what happened with Ogborne.

"Their actions have ensured that Ogborne will not be released from prison for at least 13 years, and therefore cannot harm anyone else.

"I hope this sentence will offer some level of closure for the victims so they can move forward in their lives and feel safer in their day-to-day lives."

Avon and Somerset Police urge anyone who is a victim of rape or sexual offences to come forward, adding that it is "never too late".