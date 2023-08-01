Transport minister Richard Holden has said he can not put a timeframe on when asylum seekers will be housed on the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset.

The Home Office had been expecting to send an initial group of people to the UK’s first floating barge for asylum seekers on Tuesday 1 August.

However, when asked by Sky News when the migrants would move onboard - the minister said it was "going through its final checks at the moment".

"It’s right that… whatever accommodation we provide is safe and secure as well. I can’t put a timeframe on it," he said.

The floating facility will host around 500 men at a time under Government efforts to reduce the use of hotels to house people awaiting the results of asylum claims.

The Times on Monday reported serious fire safety concerns about the vessel, with fire service approval pending.

One source told the paper of fears that the barge could become a “floating Grenfell”.

A spokesman for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has provided “advice and comment” to the Home Office and the operators of the Bibby Stockholm and is prepared to “exercise our enforcement powers” if necessary once the barge is put into use.

The Bibby Stockholm will house five hundred 'single adult males' waiting on asylum claims

Asked if safety concerns are delaying the asylum seekers moving onto the barge, Mr Holden, transport minister, said: “It’s going through final checks at the moment. With anything you’d want them to be properly checked out.”

And asked about there being no timeframe, he said: “The checks are going to take as long as they’re going to take. It’s important we get these things right.”

The barge has caused controversy since it was first announced, with critics claiming it is a cruel and inhumane way to house asylum seekers. People in Portland also fear it will damage tourism and add to already stretched public services.

The Home Office says using the barge provides "better value" for taxpayers than using hotels and says it will work to minimise disruption for residents.