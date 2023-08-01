An investigation has been launched into the 'unexplained' death of a woman found dead at her home in Wiltshire.

A police cordon is in place on White Street, Market Lavington, following the death inside a property.

Officers were contacted around 12.25pm on 31 July following a report expressing concern for the welfare of a woman.

The woman who was in her 90s had died at the scene, while another woman in her 50s was taken to hospital.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and we are carrying out enquiries to understand more about the circumstances.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage, but there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public."

"A second woman, aged in her 50s, has been taken to hospital following a medical episode."