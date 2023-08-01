Police probe 'unexplained' death of woman in Wiltshire village

The woman, aged in her 90s, was declared dead at the scene and investigating officers have now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. Credit: PA

An investigation has been launched into the 'unexplained' death of a woman found dead at her home in Wiltshire.

A police cordon is in place on White Street, Market Lavington, following the death inside a property.

Officers were contacted around 12.25pm on 31 July following a report expressing concern for the welfare of a woman.

The woman who was in her 90s had died at the scene, while another woman in her 50s was taken to hospital.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and we are carrying out enquiries to understand more about the circumstances.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage, but there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public."

"A second woman, aged in her 50s, has been taken to hospital following a medical episode."