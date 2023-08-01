Police in Devon and Cornwall are searching for someone who could provide a "forever home" to a trainee police dog.

Bruce is having to leave Devon and Cornwall Police's puppy training programme due to a hip injury.

He will need the hip replaced, but can't have the operation until he is physically mature.

A police spokesperson said: "The operation and his pain medication in the interim will be paid for by Devon and Cornwall Police. He is expected to have a normal life after the operation.

"He will react to some dogs when on lead and because he is a very lively energetic dog, we will require an experienced German Shepherd owner with the time to devote to him in a location where he will rarely come into contact with other dogs.

"He is however a very happy social dog who loves people and his new owners should have the experience and time to look after a very energetic physically strong young dog.

"Ideally, it would be a home where he has access to an exercise area where he isn’t coming into contact with other unfamiliar dogs."

Anyone who can provide Bruce with a loving home should contact Paul Glennon, the Canine Development Officer on paul.glennon@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk putting ‘Bruce’ as the email subject.

Please provide contact details and evidence of any experience in looking after an energetic and powerful young dog.

Paul will provide support to any interested party with training and development over the coming months.