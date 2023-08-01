Sir Elton John has said 'nothing compares' to his performance at Glastonbury Festival 2023, in a recent interview with Mojo Magazine.

The 76-year-old was the headline act for Sunday's Pyramid Stage- bringing the festival to a close with hits including Your Song, Tiny Dancer and Rocketman.

The performance was also Sir Elton's final UK stage show, marking the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

His set was the most-watched performance in the history of the BBC's festival coverage, with 7.3 million live viewers.

Sir Elton told Mojo magazine: “Nothing I’ve played before comes close to Glastonbury in terms of size and scale.

“Playing Paris Arena two nights later was like playing in a nightclub by comparison.”

He added: “The Pyramid Stage was a career highlight and amazing to go out with a bang.

"I feel so privileged to have experienced it at this stage. So few people are lucky enough to get the opportunity to bow out on a high like that.

"It will stay with me forever.”

It's thought that Sir Elton John's performance could be the biggest in the history of Glastonbury Festival.