A teenage boy was left injured after two men wearing balaclavas broke into his home in south Bristol.

The incident happened at a property on Wallingford Road at 3:40pm on Monday 31 July.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received stitches for a stab wound before being discharged the same day.

The offenders left the scene following the aggravated burglary. A search of the area was carried out but the men have not been located.

A cordon which was put in place around the house has since been removed.

Detective Sergeant Clare Ball of Avon and Somerset Police said: “We believe this was an isolated incident in which two people have targeted a specific address.

“Officers responded within minutes of being called but unfortunately the offenders had already left on a motorbike or motorbikes.

“A number of investigative actions have already been carried out, including house-to-house enquiries and a review of CCTV from the area, and as a result of these, we have obtained footage of the two offenders

“Neighbourhood officers continue to patrol the area and we now need the public’s assistance in helping us to understand what happened.

"If anyone has any information which could help us please approach an officer or contact us on the phone or online.”

Those with information are asked to call 101, quoting reference 5223183834.