A woman was bitten by a dog while out on a walk with her own pet in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident happened some time between 12:45pm and 1pm on Tuesday 25 July.

She was on Coast Road in Berrow, near the golf club, when another dog walker passed by.

The other woman's dog bit the victim, leaving her with puncture wounds.

The dog is described as being stocky with long, fluffy ears. The walker is described as being a woman with long brown hair.

A statement from the force said: "The victim did not require hospital treatment for their injuries but were left with puncture wounds from the bite.

"Officers are keen to speak with the other dog walker in order to seek a community resolution."

Police ask that if you have information which could help, to call 101 and give the reference number 5223178510.