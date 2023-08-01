A heartbroken woman from Plymouth has been left traumatised and inconsolable after her precious dog was killed in a dog attack inside a shop in Devonport.

Lynda Warne was shopping with her Yorkshire terrier and "best friend" Maxy, when the "traumatising" attack took place.

The 66-year-old, who lives in Devonport, was inside the WoW store when what she described as a "Pitbull-type" dog launched itself at tiny Maxy.

She said it "wouldn't let go for five minutes", killing him and leaving "blood everywhere".

Police were called to the scene and say they are working to locate the owner of the dog involved in the attack.

Lynda, who described Maxy as the "last little thing" she had left in her life, said he did not stand a chance.

She is now seeking counselling after the shocking incident. She said two female members of staff were so shaken by the incident they had to stop work for the day and go home.

Lynda said one police officer described it as the "worst attack on an animal" they had ever seen.

"I will just never forget that sight," said Lynda. "Maxy, my little boy, didn't stand a chance. This dog just made an aim right for him, he grabbed Maxy and Maxy must've died straight away as he didn't make a noise.

"His eyes were wide open. The Pitbull-type dog didn't let go for five minutes. I was shouting and screaming, 'He's not dead, he's not dead!' but he was."

Lynda said: "Everybody loved Maxy. I'd take Maxy up to Marlborough Street and his tail would be wagging as people would stand around stroking him. All the shops would let me take him in. He was so well loved up there.

"I just can't get my head around it. And I just can't forget that image.

"I keep having flashbacks. I can't stop breaking down, I feel so ill. I keep thinking he's here with me; I keep seeing him on the bed, sleeping. But he has been taken away from me."I just want justice."

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to Marlborough Street in Plymouth at around midday on Saturday 29 July following reports of a dog having killed another dog in the area.

"Units have attended and reviewed CCTV. Enquiries continue to locate the owner of the dog involved in the attack."