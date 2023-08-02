A 39-year-old man has died at the scene of a crash in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the collision, which happened on the B3274 on Tuesday 1 August.

Officers were called to the crash at around 7.45am that day. It involved a tipper lorry and a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

A 39-year-old man from Roche, who was the motorcycle rider, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The female driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and have asked them to call 101, quoting log number 131 of 01 /08/23.