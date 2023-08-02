A biker in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after a crash in Tavistock.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to the collision which was between a Peugeot and a Ducati motorcycle at Tuell Down Cross in Lamerton at just after 1pm on Tuesday 1 August.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s from Newton Abbot, sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

The road was closed for five hours while collision investigation work was carried out.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101, quoting log 382 of 01/08/23.