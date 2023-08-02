Bin strikes in South Gloucestershire have been called off after a 10% pay increase was agreed.

Around 150 members of waste collection staff working for Suez began strike action in June in a row over pay.

Workers voted to strike after rejecting an 8% pay increase offer.

Unite union argued Suez staff deserved more, saying its members often walk 15 to 20 miles a day and regularly deal with bad weather for as little as £11.53 an hour.

Workers have now accepted a 10.1% pay rise offer from Suez and the strikes have been called off.

It comes after residents were left dealing with maggots due to a lack of recycling and food waste collections.

Waste drop-off points set up by South Gloucestershire Council were also pictured overflowing due to high demand.

In response to the pay agreement, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Suez workers in South Gloucestershire stood firm in their union and secured a significantly improved offer.

"This is a well-deserved result for them and more evidence that Unite’s focus on enhancing jobs, pay and conditions is winning for our members.”