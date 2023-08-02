Bin strikes in South Gloucestershire called off as 10% pay increase agreed
Bin strikes in South Gloucestershire have been called off after a 10% pay increase was agreed.
Around 150 members of waste collection staff working for Suez began strike action in June in a row over pay.
Workers voted to strike after rejecting an 8% pay increase offer.
Unite union argued Suez staff deserved more, saying its members often walk 15 to 20 miles a day and regularly deal with bad weather for as little as £11.53 an hour.
Workers have now accepted a 10.1% pay rise offer from Suez and the strikes have been called off.
It comes after residents were left dealing with maggots due to a lack of recycling and food waste collections.
Waste drop-off points set up by South Gloucestershire Council were also pictured overflowing due to high demand.
In response to the pay agreement, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Suez workers in South Gloucestershire stood firm in their union and secured a significantly improved offer.
"This is a well-deserved result for them and more evidence that Unite’s focus on enhancing jobs, pay and conditions is winning for our members.”