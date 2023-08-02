There were delays on the M4 and M5 motorways near Bristol this morning due to a slip road closure.

The M5 southbound distributor road between junction 15 (for the M4) and junction 16 (near Almondsbury) was shut due to roadworks overrunning.

This meant drivers who would usually leave the M5 at J16 were be unable to so.

There were also queues on the M4 eastbound, as motorists who would usually join the M5 at the Almondsbury Interchange were diverted.

A map showing the congestion building in the area of the road closure Credit: Google Maps

The distributor road runs beside the main carriageway between junctions 15 and 16, so traffic travelling southbound beyond J16 was relatively unaffected.

National Highways said earlier today that it was working hard to get the road reopened.

7.45 - Slip road reopens, but queues remain

The distributor road has now reopened, but traffic remains slow around the Almondsbury Interchange.

Inrix said: "Queueing traffic due to roadworks that overran earlier on M4 Eastbound at J15 ( Almondsbury Interchange).

"Congestion to the middle of the Prince of Wales Bridge on the M4. Traffic is also queueing on the M5 which is just past J14 (Thornbury / Falfield). All lanes have been re-opened."

7.30am - Queues on M4 and M5

There are delays of 15 minutes on the M4 eastbound, approaching Almondsbury, and of 30 minutes on the M5 southbound.

The latest Inrix update said: "M4 Eastbound exit slip road to M5 southbound closed, queueing traffic due to overrunning roadworks at J15 (Almondsbury Interchange).

"Congestion to J22 (M49) on the M4. Traffic is also queueing on the M5 which is half way back to J14 (Thornbury / Falfield). Note change of details. May also affect people wanting to exit the M5 at J16."