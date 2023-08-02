Play Brightcove video

ITV News West Country speaks to family of missing mother Denise Jarvis who went missing on 3 August last year

The family of a missing mother have made an impassioned plea for her return - a year after she vanished.

Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen heading after an argument with her parents in Kingswood last year.

Her mum, Bernadette Lake told ITV News: "I just want to hug her, I just want to know she's 'okay.'"

Avon and Somerset Police stepped up their search for Denise three months after she disappeared, but by then most of the CCTV from the night of 3 August had been deleted.

Det Ch Insp Ben Lavender of Avon & Somerset Police said: "We've completed land and river searches for Denise. Obviously, we're always keeping an open mind and hoping for the best, but we have to prepare for the worst as well.

"We've conducted banking inquiries, mobile phone inquiries. We've spoken to over 90 people that knew her. We've conducted CCTV inquiries and we've just had no trace of her whatsoever."

Denise Jarvis in the moments she was last spotted on CCTV. Credit: JARVIS_AVSOM_-20823

Denise was last seen heading to Southey Park, Kingswood, with bags of her belongings.

The belongings were found the following day, but there was no sign of her - or her handbag which contained about £3,000 worth of cash.

Denise's sister told ITV News: "I think the more time has passed, the more worried we are. Because I think the three months point was a real tipping point for us because we thought she'd had enough resources to keep it going for that long.

"And then she didn't. And there's been no trace of her anywhere else.

"Then it's everything that comes up in between. Christmas, birthdays, every family occasion where we're normally all together. She's not there, that glimmer is missing from our life."

Denise's bag was found in a nearby park. Credit: JarvisBag_AVSOM_020823

Her family said "more emphasis" should have been attributed to the case during the early months of Denise's disappearance to prompt a bigger inquiry.

Denise, who gained a first-class honours degree in maths and had worked in the mobile phone industry, had been suffering from mental illness, her family said.

She had taken the divorce from her husband badly and was becoming increasingly paranoid.

The 43-year-old had thrown away her phone and laptop ahead of her disappearance.

Det Ch Lavender started his inquiry three months after she disappeared.

He said: "We have a lot of missing people reported to us, and we have to risk assess each one. And at the time we all believed, including the family, that Denise would just return.

"So our actions were proportionate to the risk at the time. And obviously, with hindsight, there are things that we may have done differently.

"But actually what was done at the time was a good investigation and put us in a good place to continue when I picked up."

