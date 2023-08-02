The victim of a fatal crash in Devon has been named as 20-year-old Josh Pitt.

Police were called to reports of a collision in Loxbeare near Tiverton.

It in involved a Mercedes van, which Josh was driving, and a white and green articulated lorry.

Josh, who is from the Bristol area, died at the scene.

In a tribute to him, his family said: “Josh was a young motor-cross rider who enjoyed every second life gave him with the greatest of enthusiasm. The cheesiest of grins and a humour to match.

“The oldest of four brothers, a boyfriend, father to a three-year-old boy and loving son to his mum and dad. His loss leaves the greatest hole in our family," the tribute continued.

“We will deeply miss him. We would also like to thank everyone for their condolences and sympathy at this time.”

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone who has information or dashcam footage which can help with the investigation, to call 101 and quote the log 441 of 26 July.