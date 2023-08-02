A man from Chippenham has been jailed after repeatedly "reverse ramming" into a police car, injuring a police officer.

John Boy Sykes, 30, of Easton Lane, Chippenham, was arrested on 28 May, 2021, following a call to police regarding his manner of driving.

Officers from Wiltshire Police attempted to stop the van Sykes was driving in Corsham but he accelerated off at speeds in excess of 80mph towards Thingley.

As the van approached a junction, it appeared to come to a stop. However, Sykes reverse rammed the police vehicle which was behind him causing damage to the bonnet, before driving off once again.

Sykes then went on to reverse ram the police vehicle on two further occasions before he and a passenger fled on foot.

Sykes pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment and given a 24 month driving disqualification when he appeared at Swindon Crown Court on July 21.

Sgt Mike Tripp from Wiltshire Police said: “Sykes was intent on evading police and was adamant that nothing would stand in his way – he reversed at speed into the police car on several occasions before running from the scene and hiding at the Thingley Travellers Site.

"He caused extensive damage to the police vehicle and while it was fortunate that the police officer was not seriously injured, he did require rehabilitation treatment for pelvic injuries as a result of the incident.

“I’m pleased Sykes has been given a custodial sentence. Our officers work tirelessly to protect the public from dangerous individuals and incidents of this nature will not be tolerated.”